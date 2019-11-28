Amazon Cyber Monday Demonstration

28 November 2019 - 11:45am
Event

Event date: 10:30am Monday 2 December 2019

Assembly Point:  Finsbury Square, London, EC2A 1AD

What: Demonstration

Join War on Want, GMB Union and activists across the labour movement demonstrating at Amazon HQ on Cyber Monday.

We'll be calling time on the culture of some multinationals and bad bosses who use their power and weak laws to push their workers to the limit and use tax loopholes to claim they don’t owe tax.

There have been more than 600 ambulance call-outs to Amazon warehouses over the past three years.

  • Amazon does not pay its fair share of Tax.
  • It refuses to undertake a Climate Impact Study
  • Workers are stretchered out of depots in ambulances
  • Couriers pee in bottles because of tough schedules
  • Special guests speakers will be announced shortly
  • Confirmed attendance: Jeff the Rat & RobiRobot
  • Bring your banners, drums, whistles & flags

And all the while, billionaire boss Jeff Bezos - the richest man in the word - is refusing to give workers basic rights.

GMB Union wants to work with Amazon to improve working conditions for their members. But so far, Amazon are refusing to recognise, or even meet with, the union.

Join us at Amazon's London HQ on Cyber Monday.

#AmazonWeAreNotRobots

#OrganiseAmazon

#HumansNotRobots

