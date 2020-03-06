From Crisis to Justice: Building a Global Green Deal for Everyone

A jam-packed conference of seminars, panels and expert speakers

The climate crisis is fanning the existing flames of economic inequality and poverty, resulting in an ever-deepening crisis of hunger, increased conflict and deepening existing racial and gender inequalities.

From the burning of the Amazon to the melting Arctic ice shelf, we are watching our planet rushing into catastrophe. But this crisis is fundamentally a story of the ceaseless exploitation of people and resources spanning the arc of history and connecting slavery and colonialism to neoliberal capitalism. The result is extreme poverty and inequality, where half of the world’s population are struggling to survive on $5 a day, and where those least responsible pay the price for a crisis they didn’t cause.

We have long known the names of those responsible for these crises – they are the banks and corporations that have amassed huge wealth by putting profit ahead of any consideration of either people or the planet. Their exploitative practices have been hardwired into an economic model that has given them unfettered power to sacrifice both people and our planet for profit.

Governments such as the UK’s can no longer claim they are acting on the climate crisis whilst trying to shift the burden to act onto poorer countries, and whilst UK companies continue to profit from injustice.

Join War on Want to hear powerful stories of frontline resistance from Nigeria and South Africa to Argentina and the Philippines, listen to inspiring eminent activists from the global South and North, and discuss how we can build a Global Green Deal for Everyone.

Speakers include:

Naomi Klein , award-winning author, activist and War on Want Patron

, award-winning author, activist and War on Want Patron John McDonnell MP , Shadow Chancellor, Labour Party

, Shadow Chancellor, Labour Party Yanis Varoufakis , economist and Greek politician

, economist and Greek politician Caroline Lucas MP , Green Party

, Green Party Lidy Nacpil , Coordinator of the Asia People’s Movement for Debt and Development, Philippines

, Coordinator of the Asia People’s Movement for Debt and Development, Philippines Nnimmo Bassey , environmental justice advocate and Director of Health of Mother Earth Foundation, Nigeria

, environmental justice advocate and Director of Health of Mother Earth Foundation, Nigeria Trusha Reddy , anti-coal campaigner and Coordinator of the International Coal Network, South Africa

, anti-coal campaigner and Coordinator of the International Coal Network, South Africa Magid Magid, Somali-British activist and former Lord Mayor of Sheffield

Plus, many more to be announced.

When: Saturday 18 April 11am to 6.30pm

Where: School of Oriental and African Studies (SOAS) Main Building, Thornhaugh Street, London, WC1H 0XG

Tickets: https://www.eventbrite.co.uk/e/from-crisis-to-justice-building-a-global-green-deal-for-everyone-tickets-98270057387

For almost 70 years’ War on Want has challenged the root causes of poverty, inequality and injustice through partnerships with social movements in the global South and campaigns in the UK.

This is an event by War on Want and The Leap, kindly hosted by SOAS Student's Union. The venue is wheelchair accessible.