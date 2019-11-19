Israeli settlements in the occupied Palestinian territory are an unequivocal violation of international law



US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo has announced that the US no longer views Israeli settlements in the occupied Palestinian territory as "inconsistent with international law".

Responding to the news, Ryvka Barnard, Senior Militarism and Security Campaigner at War on Want, said:

"Israeli settlements in the occupied Palestinian territory are a clear and unequivocal violation of international law, whatever the Trump administration claims. This is an attempt by a far-right government to legitimise the war crimes committed by another far-right government.

"Settlement building entrenches Israel’s illegal military occupation of the West Bank. It’s a part of the dispossession of Palestinians, the theft of their land, and forcible transfer of the 3 million Palestinians living in the West Bank, a war crime under international law.

"Now is the time for the UK government to be on the right side of history. It must condemn this move in the strongest terms, reaffirm its opposition to Israeli settlements, and end its own complicity by suspending trade with Israel – including the deadly arms trade."

