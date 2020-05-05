Join forces with us against the root causes of global poverty, inequality and injustice.
US trade deal is the last thing the UK needs right now
Today, Trade Secretary Liz Truss and US Trade Representative Robert Lighthizer are meeting virtually to start negotiating a new free trade agreement between the US and the UK.
Responding to the news, Leah Sullivan, War on Want's Senior Trade Campaigner, said:
“Under the ‘pro-corporate power’ agendas of both US President Trump and UK Prime Minister Johnson, this trade deal will pull the UK into the regulatory orbit of the US, lowering our social, health and environmental standards. The UK has made no commitment not to import food produced using methods banned in the UK, such as chlorine washing chicken, nor to protect the NHS from a predatory pharmaceutical lobby. As both countries deal with the consequences of an inhumane response to Covid-19, this deal is the last thing the UK, and the world, needs right now.”
- 'What's at stake in a US trade deal?' - Briefing paper by War on Want.
- Trade campaigners are urging the two sides to halt negotiations and focus instead on addressing the health and economic crises.
- Leaked reports of secret trade discussions, which came to light late last year, revealed the risks posed by a deal with the Trump administration to public services, the affordability of medicines on the NHS, and to UK food and farming standards: [Best link for this?] This one?
- The UK’s negotiating objectives published in March 2020 suggested that the economic dividend of an FTA was as little as 0.16% of GDP over the course of fifteen years.