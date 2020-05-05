US trade deal is the last thing the UK needs right now

5 May 2020 - 1:15pm
Today, Trade Secretary Liz Truss and US Trade Representative Robert Lighthizer are meeting virtually to start negotiating a new free trade agreement between the US and the UK.

Responding to the news, Leah Sullivan, War on Want's Senior Trade Campaigner, said:

“Under the ‘pro-corporate power’ agendas of both US President Trump and UK Prime Minister Johnson, this trade deal will pull the UK into the regulatory orbit of the US, lowering our social, health and environmental standards. The UK has made no commitment not to import food produced using methods banned in the UK, such as chlorine washing chicken, nor to protect the NHS from a predatory pharmaceutical lobby. As both countries deal with the consequences of an inhumane response to Covid-19, this deal is the last thing the UK, and the world, needs right now.”

TJ Chuah, Communications Officer, War on Want: media@waronwant.org

