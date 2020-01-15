Live music from WARA & Kallemi

7 March 2020 - 8:00pm
Event

Palestina Latina Takeover

When: 2-4pm Friday 18th May 2018

Where: ULU, Student Central, Malet St, Bloomsbury, London WC1E 7HY

What: War on Want, MARSM and Movimientos Present: WARA & Kallemi

A dynamic double bill showcasing some of the most powerful Latin American and Palestinian acts on the scene. From piercing Cuban timba to unapologetic Arabic hip-hop, dembow and folklore, this electrifying lineup celebrates the revolutionary power of music from Latin America to the Middle East. 

Tickets: £15 

BUY TICKETS

This event is 16+. Under 18s to be accompanied by a guardian.

ULU is wheelchair accessible.

This evening is hosted by MARSM and Movimientos, and sponsored by War on Want and Alaraby TV.

War on Want will be showcasing our work fighting the root causes of global poverty, inequality and injustice. Join the fight today.

Latest news

Live music from WARA & Kallemi

7 March 2020 - 8:00pm

Palestina Latina Takeover

Read more

War on Want stands in solidarity with the people of Iraq and Iran

9 January 2020 - 10:15am

We call on the UK to end its involvement in war and occupation

Read more

Join the conversation

Police intimidation and arrests at a peaceful picket is disgraceful. The right for striking workers to peacefully p… https://t.co/Wed5nZPgMF 2 days 12 hours ago
Justice! This malicious case has collapsed due to lack of evidence. The Met police cannot be allowed to use arrest… https://t.co/EEhDre8EHl 2 days 13 hours ago
RT : Free and in London on Thursday 12th March? Come to a preview launch of my new book 'Foot Work - What Your Shoes Ar… https://t.co/9JFEhTwTWF 2 days 13 hours ago

Follow us