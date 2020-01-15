Live music from WARA & Kallemi

When: 2-4pm Friday 18th May 2018

Where: ULU, Student Central, Malet St, Bloomsbury, London WC1E 7HY

What: War on Want, MARSM and Movimientos Present: WARA & Kallemi

A dynamic double bill showcasing some of the most powerful Latin American and Palestinian acts on the scene. From piercing Cuban timba to unapologetic Arabic hip-hop, dembow and folklore, this electrifying lineup celebrates the revolutionary power of music from Latin America to the Middle East.

Tickets: £15

BUY TICKETS

This event is 16+. Under 18s to be accompanied by a guardian.

ULU is wheelchair accessible.

This evening is hosted by MARSM and Movimientos, and sponsored by War on Want and Alaraby TV.

War on Want will be showcasing our work fighting the root causes of global poverty, inequality and injustice. Join the fight today.