Abahlali baseMjondolo statement on UK–Africa Investment Summit

We are at the UK–Africa Investment Summit in London today to demand justice in the UK's approach to trade and investment with African countries. S'bu, President of our partner organisation Abahlali baseMjondolo, shared this statement on the summit:

For too long the private sector focus has terrorised our world and created few wealthiest individuals at the expense of billions of the world's poor population. Our principle of putting social value of land, so as the economy, before commercial value speaks volumes in this regard. Abahlali recognise that we live in the most productive economy in human history with more than enough resources to feed, house and educate every human being. Yet, these resources are not used to meet these needs.

So we call on the UK–Africa Investment Summit to do all it can to put dignity of the people first, ahead of profit. And that every profit that gets generated at the expense of poor countries and people be declared as criminal act with punishable consequences. Otherwise the crises of inequalities, poverty, climate disaster and unemployment remain the great threat to future stability of African nations.

With these few words, Abahlali welcome and support the position of War on Want and all allied and supportive civil society organisations united to defend another destruction of African economy in the name of trade and investment in Africa.

Onwards,

S'bu Zikode

President, Abahlali baseMjondolo Movement S.A

