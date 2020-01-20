Abahlali baseMjondolo statement on UK–Africa Investment Summit

20 January 2020 - 11:30am
News

Protest at the UK–Africa Investment Summit in London

We are at the UK–Africa Investment Summit in London today to demand justice in the UK's approach to trade and investment with African countries. S'bu, President of our partner organisation Abahlali baseMjondolo, shared this statement on the summit:

For too long the private sector focus has terrorised our world and created few wealthiest individuals at the expense of billions of the world's poor population. Our principle of putting social value of land, so as the economy, before commercial value speaks volumes in this regard. Abahlali recognise that we live in the most productive economy in human history with more than enough resources to feed, house and educate every human being. Yet, these resources are not used to meet these needs.

So we call on the UK–Africa Investment Summit to do all it can to put dignity of the people first, ahead of profit. And that every profit that gets generated at the expense of poor countries and people be declared as criminal act with punishable consequences. Otherwise the crises of inequalities, poverty, climate disaster and unemployment remain the great threat to future stability of African nations.

With these few words, Abahlali welcome and support the position of War on Want and all allied and supportive civil society organisations united to defend another destruction of African economy in the name of trade and investment in Africa.

Onwards,

S'bu Zikode

President, Abahlali baseMjondolo Movement S.A

Read the open letter to the government we signed on the UK-Africa Investment Summit: https://www.globaljustice.org.uk/news/2020/jan/15/open-letter-government...

Latest news

Live music from WARA & Kallemi

7 March 2020 - 8:00pm

Palestina Latina Takeover

Read more

Vigil outside Brazil Embassy to remember those killed in mining waste dam disaster

22 January 2020 - 9:00am

Events around the world are being organised to mark first anniversary of Brumadinho’s catastrophic mining disaster, in the context of a rising culture of corporate impunity in Brazil

Read more

Join the conversation

Who has two thumbs and paid no corporation tax on £2billion worth of NHS contracts? https://t.co/2K1Cu68GpY 1 hour 26 min ago
RT : Reading out the names of the 272 people who died in Brazil's Brumadinho disaster a year ago. https://t.co/SQqpXj2cK8 2 days 18 hours ago
RT : Whilst millions across Africa face a ‘development summit’ is used to strike fossil fuel deals. It… https://t.co/VvOKXhzKSP 2 days 19 hours ago

Follow us