Letter to PM and SoS for International Trade on US talks and Covid-19 epidemic

Dear Prime Minister and Secretary of State for International Trade,

The United States Trade Representative announced on 23 March 2020 that “both the United States and the United Kingdom are committed to starting trade negotiations as soon as possible”, and the UK government has similarly signaled its desire to begin and conclude negotiations soon. This is despite the Covid-19 pandemic which has created a public health crisis and associated government response in both the UK and the US.

In the context of the whole of the UK and part of the US being in lockdown, and Parliament rising earlier than planned this week, it would be deeply inappropriate for trade negotiations with the United States to commence at this time – or for the foreseeable future. The UK government’s attention should be focused on dealing with the public health and economic crises which face our nation.

As UK civil society organisations representing thousands of members, we have multiple concerns about a trade agreement with the US particularly, including its impact on:

food standards

climate action

medicine prices and the NHS

animal welfare

digital technology

the world’s poorer countries

labour rights

chemical protection standards.

These are high risk issues that need considered public debate and democratic scrutiny, but this debate cannot happen amidst national lockdown and with Parliament closed. Outside of a time of crisis, when the government has the time and resources to dedicate to negotiations, we expect full public and Parliamentary engagement with appropriate scrutiny and transparency throughout the process.

We call on the government to pause all trade negotiations until the Covid-19 crisis is under control and to inform both the public and potential trade partners of this necessary action.

Yours

The Trade Justice Movement

Baby Milk Action Network

Compassion in World Farming

CHEM Trust

Friends of the Earth

Global Justice Now

Nurses United UK

Open Rights Group

Pesticide Action Network UK

RSPCA

Soil Association

Sustain

STOPAIDS

SumOfUs

Traidcraft Exchange

War on Want

We Own It