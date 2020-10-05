Day of action against the US trade deal

A trade deal with President Trump’s administration would be a disaster. As it stands, the deal threatens our standards, services and democracy. Unless we stop this toxic trade deal, we could face:

The NHS being opened up permanently to American healthcare companies

Chlorinated chicken, hormone–laced beef and lower food standards

Forced deregulation of our environmental laws, our rights at work and our rights to data privacy

New rules that make it impossible to take effective action on the climate crisis.

As negotiations are now reaching an advanced stage, we are organising a day of action to stop the US trade deal on 24 October 2020.

WHAT CAN YOU DO TO STOP THE US TRADE DEAL?

Join the online rally to stop the US trade deal

24 October 2020, 5.30-7pm

What would this deal mean for the UK and the world, and how we can stop it?

REGISTER HERE

Join:

Sian Berry, co-leader Green Party

Dr Phil Hammond, NHS doctor, Private Eye writer and comedian

Jay Rayner, Observer restaurant critic, host of Radio 4's The Kitchen Cabinet

Sharon Treat, Senior Attorney, Institute for Agriculture and Trade Policy, US

Glyn Moody, Tech writer, contributing editor Ars Technica

Sonia Adesara, NHS Doctor and activist

Click here to register for the online rally

Take action at home

Covid-19 restrictions mean that our campaign looks a bit different than before, but we can still make our voices heard online and offline.

1. Put up a poster

Print out this poster and take a photo with it. If you don’t have a printer, make a sign that says 'STOP THE US TRADE DEAL!’ and share it on social media (make sure that it’s public) using the hashtag #StopTheUSTradeDeal.

Afterwards, stick the poster in your window so people outside can see!

2. Take part in a Twitter Storm on the 24 October

Tell Liz Truss and Boris Johnson we don’t want this dodgy deal:

@LizTruss @BorisJohnson: Stop trading away our standards, services and democracy! #StoptheUSTradeDeal

Click here to share this tweet on 24 October (Tip: you can schedule the tweet to send on the day of action!)

3. Organise in your area!

Here are some more ideas on organising locally from our friends at Global Justice Now.

4. Email your MP!

If you have not already done so, write to your MP telling them that you don’t want the government to go ahead with this toxic trade deal.

5. Carve a pumpkin

With Halloween around the corner, highlight the horrors of a US trade deal by carving a ‘No US Trade Deal’ pumpkin to stick in your window or outside.

TAKE (SAFELY) TO THE STREETS

For those in London, consider taking part in the Stop Trump, Stop the Trade Deal Protest at Parliament Square on 24 October at 12 noon. RSVP on Facebook.

This protest will take place just ten days before the US Presidential election. It will be a focus for everyone who wants to take a stand against a trade deal with President Trump’s administration that lays out the red carpet to corporate power.

We are asking people to come in their best scary Halloween Zombie outfits, to be part of a socially distanced photo shoot on the day – more details to follow.

The protest organisers are carrying out a risk assessment in line with government regulations on Covid-19. You must wear a mask, and please stay at least 2 metres away from other attendees where possible. In the event that the government regulations change the protest may have to be modified or cancelled, please check back for updates closer to the date.